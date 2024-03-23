INDIA VOTES 2024: Five places to have auxiliary booths in Dera Bassi segment

Mohali, March 22
Going by the instructions of the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer to set up auxiliary booths where number of voters in a single booth exceeds 1,400, five auxiliary booths will come up in the Dera Bassi constituency.
ADC-cum-Additional District Electoral Officer Viraj Shyamlata Tidke, while holding a meeting with political parties to apprise them of the proposal being sent by the district administration, said there were five booths in the Dera Bassi constituency where the number of voters exceeds 1,400. Auxiliary booths need to be created at booth number 33 (1,507 votes), 40 (1,495 votes), 123 (1,467 votes), 134 (1,484 votes) and 229 (1,504 votes).
The returning officers from the Kharar and SAS Nagar constituencies have reported that there is no such booth in their constituencies where votes exceed the number of 1,400.
Members of various political parties, including Bahadar Singh Chahal of AAP, Jasmer Lal of the Congress, Gurwinder Singh of the SAD and Anil Kumar Guddu of the BJP, gave their consent to the proposal to be sent to the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab.
