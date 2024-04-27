Man arrested with ganja

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Lakhan of Mauli Complex has been arrested from his house with 1.630 kg ganja. The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Youth held for fake No. plate

Chandigarh: ASI Bijender Singh apprehended Tushar of Buterla village, for riding a motorcycle with a fake number plate near the Kalibari light point. TNS

Kartik selected for nat’l meet

Chandigarh: Kartik Chauhan, a student of The Tribune School, Sector 29, has been selected to represent the city in the National School Games Basketball Tournament to be organised by the SGFI at Gurugram from April 26 to May 1. He had earlier participated in the 38th Youth National Basketball Championship held in Puducherry. TNS

Varun, Himanshi pedal to glory

Chandigarh: Varun Jain (02:53:24s) claimed gold medal in the 110km elite category (above 18 years) road race on the final day of a two-day cycling championship. Anirudh Chadda (02:53:26s) and Aneesh VP (02:53:27s) claimed the second and third positions, respectively. In the women’s category (48km), Himanshi Singh (01:33:11s), Anamika (01:33:34s) and Swati Sablok (01:38:32s) claimed

The top three positions. In

the men’s junior category, Gurassis (01:24:53s), Akash Verma (01:24:54s) and Vipul Yadav (01:24:55s) bagged medals, while in the girls’ event, Poonia Dutta (01:38:41s), Yashita Bakshi (01:38:43s) and Lakisha (01:39:14s) registered win. TNS

BBNCA log 50-run win

Mohali: Baba Balak Nath Cricket Academy (BBNCA), Kaimbwala, defeated RG Cricket Academy by 50 runs in the ongoing Mahatma Hansraj Cricket Tournament. Batting first, BBNCA posted 224/6 in 30 overs with the help of Raghav Angra (74), Yuvraj Rai (42), Yuvraj Singh (29), Hartaj Singh Maan (28), Aryak Sharma (20) and Prashant Ahlawat (16). Ritik Dalal and Shubham Arya claimed two wickets each, while Devesh Panday picked one. In reply, the RG Academy posted 174, with Monty Saini (69) and Sahibjeet Singh (61) being the main scorers for the side. Ansh Khosla picked four wickets, while Jagjeet Singh took two. Jayant Vashisht and Naman Ghai grabbed a wicket each.

