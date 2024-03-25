Man awarded 10-year jail term in drugs case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

A local court has sentenced a man to 10 years in jail in connection with a five-year-old drugs case. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict, Jagat Singh.

The prosecution said the man was arrested from Mani Majra on October 16, 2018, with banned capsules and syrup. Singh had failed to show permission for carrying the same, it stated. After investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against him under Section 22 of the NDPS Act.

During court hearing, Singh’s counsel said his client was falsely implicated in the case. Public prosecutor Sunil Dutt said the case has been proved beyond a shadow of doubt. After hearing arguments of both the sides, the court sentenced Singh to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

