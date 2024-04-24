Man opens fire at Sector 22 market in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

An unidentified person opened fire at a mobile market in Sector 22 on Tuesday night, sources said. They said the suspect, who arrived at the market to sell his phone, had an altercation with a few shopkeepers over the price.

It was alleged that the suspect, who was thrashed, opened fire while fleeing. After getting information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot, and recovered an empty shell. A few shopkeepers were rounded up by the police for investigation.

