Underground cables: Chandigarh MC rakes in Rs 12.64 cr in 3 months

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, February 3

The Municipal Corporation drive against telcos laying overhead cables in the city has borne fruit, with the civic body collecting Rs 12.64 crore in permission fee from various operators for underground wiring in just three months.

According to the MC records, Jio Digital Fibre has so far paid Rs 3.65 crore and Telesonic Network Ltd (Bharti Airtel Ltd) Rs 2 crore. Also, Fastway has deposited Rs 6.99 crore with the MC.

The civic body is expecting another Rs 2.50 crore from Telesonic Network Ltd and Rs 3.50 crore from Jio as the applications of both companies for laying underground cables are under process. Once these are cleared, the total revenue of the corporation from this head will stand at Rs 18.64 crore. Officials say Reliance Jio has been applying regularly for last-mile connectivity and the amount has been paid by the firm under the segment. Unlike Fastway, which has the maximum number of unauthorised overhead cables in the city, Airtel and Jio have only a handful of violations, say the officials.

The corporation says more payments from different companies are expected as several left-out areas remain. The civic body is likely to collect between Rs 15-20 crore in fee.

The MC had in its last order stated if the requisite fee was not submitted after all formalities and processes by December 16, the drive to remove illegal overhead cables would continue.

It had then got requests for permission for laying underground cables from operators. But, the firms required to get geographic information system (GIS) mapping done, besides other clearances, before they could pay the fee. The process took some time.

After a series of reports in these columns highlighting the problem of overhanging cables/wires, the MC had started removing these in different parts of the city from November 1 after the three-month deadline given to the firms to seek permission got over.

There have been reports of mishaps and electricity sparking due to low-lying overhead cables. The issue had also rocked the November MC House meetings after councillors said residents were being inconvenienced as they lost Internet or cable TV network due to removal of cables by MC staff. However, the firms started applying for laying of the cables underground.

