Mohali cops nab 2 Kumbhra men for snatchings

Mohali, April 17
The police have arrested two residents of Kumbhra here for their involvement in several incidents of snatching and theft in the area.
The suspects have been identified as Suraj Chouhan and Arvinder Singh.
In a complaint to the police, Shubham, a labourer, stated that on April 16, while he was returning home from work, the duo snatched his phone, Rs 300 and a gold chain by threatening him with a sharp weapon.
DSP (city-2) Harsimran Singh Bal and Sohana SHO Jaspreet Singh Kahlon said many cases of theft and snatching were likely to be solved with the arrest of these suspects.
