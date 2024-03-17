Mohali district’s total electorate 7,90,499

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 16

The District Election Officer, Aashika Jain, presided over a meeting with various department officers falling under the Lok Sabha Constituencies of the Mohali district — Sri Anandpur Sahib and Patiala — to gear up for the forthcoming General Elections and for strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct. She said there are 2,74,014 voters in the Kharar constituency, 2,27,953 voters in the Mohali constituency and 2,88,532 voters in the Dera Bassi constituency, adding that any complaint related to the election code may be lodged on the toll-free number (1950) or the CVIGIL application.

The Election Officer said after the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, the campaign boards installed by various political parties would be removed. She said a grievance redressal cell has been set up for election-related complaints or issues.

She ordered the concerned departmental officials to provide a detailed report regarding the ongoing development work as soon as possible.

The District Election Officer said after the implementation of the model code of conduct, no new development work could be started in the district and no new beneficiaries of any welfare scheme could be added. She said that only those development works would be kept operational for which the work order has already been issued and the required material has arrived.

The District Election Officer said that a grievance redressal cell has been set up for the redressal of election-related complaints, where complaints can be made regarding violations of the election code. She has also instructed officials to strictly follow the instructions issued by the Election Commission so that the elections could be conducted transparently.

At the meeting, Jain directed the officials of PSPCL and the local government department to ensure that pictures of political party leaders from government properties such as electricity poles, electricity substations, and other buildings were removed. She also instructed the Executive Officers, Block Development Officers, and Panchayat Officers to ensure that the instructions given by the Election Commission of India regarding development works and welfare schemes were followed.

During the meeting, ADC (J) Viraj S Tidke, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Navjot Kaur, ADC (Rural Development) Sonam Chaudhary, Assistant Commissioner Inderpal, Mohali SDM Depankar Garg, AC (J) Davy Goyal, Joint Commissioner Municipal Corporation Kiran Sharma, Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta, Kharar SDM Gurmander Singh, and Election Tehsildar Sanjay Kumar, among other officials of various departments, were present.

