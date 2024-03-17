 Mohali district’s total electorate 7,90,499 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Mohali district’s total electorate 7,90,499

Mohali district’s total electorate 7,90,499

Grievance cell for election-related complaints set up: DC Jain

Mohali district’s total electorate 7,90,499

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 16

The District Election Officer, Aashika Jain, presided over a meeting with various department officers falling under the Lok Sabha Constituencies of the Mohali district — Sri Anandpur Sahib and Patiala — to gear up for the forthcoming General Elections and for strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct. She said there are 2,74,014 voters in the Kharar constituency, 2,27,953 voters in the Mohali constituency and 2,88,532 voters in the Dera Bassi constituency, adding that any complaint related to the election code may be lodged on the toll-free number (1950) or the CVIGIL application.

The Election Officer said after the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, the campaign boards installed by various political parties would be removed. She said a grievance redressal cell has been set up for election-related complaints or issues.

She ordered the concerned departmental officials to provide a detailed report regarding the ongoing development work as soon as possible.

The District Election Officer said after the implementation of the model code of conduct, no new development work could be started in the district and no new beneficiaries of any welfare scheme could be added. She said that only those development works would be kept operational for which the work order has already been issued and the required material has arrived.

The District Election Officer said that a grievance redressal cell has been set up for the redressal of election-related complaints, where complaints can be made regarding violations of the election code. She has also instructed officials to strictly follow the instructions issued by the Election Commission so that the elections could be conducted transparently.

At the meeting, Jain directed the officials of PSPCL and the local government department to ensure that pictures of political party leaders from government properties such as electricity poles, electricity substations, and other buildings were removed. She also instructed the Executive Officers, Block Development Officers, and Panchayat Officers to ensure that the instructions given by the Election Commission of India regarding development works and welfare schemes were followed.

During the meeting, ADC (J) Viraj S Tidke, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Navjot Kaur, ADC (Rural Development) Sonam Chaudhary, Assistant Commissioner Inderpal, Mohali SDM Depankar Garg, AC (J) Davy Goyal, Joint Commissioner Municipal Corporation Kiran Sharma, Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta, Kharar SDM Gurmander Singh, and Election Tehsildar Sanjay Kumar, among other officials of various departments, were present.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anandpur Sahib #Lok Sabha #Mohali


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

7-phase Lok Sabha election from April 19; counting on June 4

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton

3
Delhi

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

4
India

State Assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

5
Punjab

2 IAS, 13 PCS officers shifted in Punjab

6
Trending

Pakistani student’s hilarious answer on Physics exam sparks wave of laughter across social media

7
India

Indian Navy rescues hijacked merchant vessel, frees 17 crew members after 40-hour-long operation

8
World

North Korea's Kim Jong Un rides luxury car given by Russian president Vladimir Putin, oversees drills

9
Entertainment

‘Fake news’: Amitabh Bachchan on reports of his hospitalisation; posts photos attending ISPL 2024 finals with son Abhishek and Sachin Tendulkar

10
India

Excise policy case: Delhi court reserves order on ED's plea seeking BRS leader Kavitha's custody

Don't Miss

View All
Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Top News

INDIA VOTES 2024: 7-phase Lok Sabha polls from April 19

INDIA VOTES 2024: 7-phase Lok Sabha polls from April 19

Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

INDIA VOTES 2024: CEC: No adequate forces for simultaneous polls in J&K

INDIA VOTES 2024: CEC: No adequate forces for simultaneous polls in J&K

Assembly elections to be held soon after Lok Sabha results: ...

40 hurt in boiler blast at Rewari spare parts unit

40 hurt in boiler blast at Rewari spare parts unit

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...


Cities

View All

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh Mayor, MP divide to fore at MC events

Healthcare workers at risk of Hepatitis B infection: PGI study

Panchkula MC may allow registration of only sterilised banned dogs

Panchkula administration forms team for election code

Quantum physicists share ideas

Quantum physicists share ideas

Justice Gurbir Singh inspects courts at Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh MLA lays stones for Rs 6-crore works

PPS Nabha students visit NIPER

Workshop organised at college