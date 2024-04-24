Mohali: Driver found dead in his car in Sector 70 parking lot

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 23

A 49-year-old taxi driver was found dead under mysterious conditions in his car in the parking lot of the market at Sector 70 today morning.

The police said that the locals informed them about the body. The officials added that upon receiving this information, a police team reached the spot and took the body into their possession.

Police officials said the car was locked from the inside, adding that the door had to be opened by breaking the side glass window of the vehicle.

The police said that after preliminary investigation, they found out that the car driver, Ravinder Sethi, a resident of Faridkot, used to park his car in the night on a regular basis to sleep.

Police officials said that they took the body into their possession. They added that sent it to the mortuary at the Phase 6 Civil Hospital.

The investigating officer, Lakhvir Singh, said the body has been handed over to the kin of the deceased after a postmortem.

