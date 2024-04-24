Mohali: Driver found dead in his car in Sector 70 parking lot

Mohali, April 23
A 49-year-old taxi driver was found dead under mysterious conditions in his car in the parking lot of the market at Sector 70 today morning.
The police said that the locals informed them about the body. The officials added that upon receiving this information, a police team reached the spot and took the body into their possession.
Police officials said the car was locked from the inside, adding that the door had to be opened by breaking the side glass window of the vehicle.
The police said that after preliminary investigation, they found out that the car driver, Ravinder Sethi, a resident of Faridkot, used to park his car in the night on a regular basis to sleep.
Police officials said that they took the body into their possession. They added that sent it to the mortuary at the Phase 6 Civil Hospital.
The investigating officer, Lakhvir Singh, said the body has been handed over to the kin of the deceased after a postmortem.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...