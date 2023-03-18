Mohali F&CC nod to Rs 5-crore projects

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 17

The Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) of the MC issued development work orders worth Rs 4 crore and approved new projects worth Rs 5 crore.

Among the approved works are of the Department of Water Supply and Sanitation worth about Rs 60 lakh, which mainly involve repair and reconstruction of sewer lines and cleaning of roads.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said work orders had been issued regarding the contract for manual sweeping in all zones to improve cleanliness in the city. Apart from this, work orders were also issued for the repair work of public toilets.

During the meeting, the task of developing four sites handed over by GMADA to the MC for creating street vending zones was passed. The resolutions for the development of various wards of the city were also approved, Sidhu added.

Make 5 water booster units operational: Dy Mayor

Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has written a letter to Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa and demanded that the five water booster plants built in Mohali should be made operational immediately. Bedi stated that he succeeded in getting 60 MGD of canal water from Kajauli Water Works after a long legal battle in the High Court.

The MC built five water booster units by spending crores, but these could not be made operational for want of employees.