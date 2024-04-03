Moot Court Competition at Panjab University

The 2nd edition of the CCI-Dept of Laws National Moot Court Competition began at Panjab University. The event was inaugurated by Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah. In his address at the inaugural session, Justice Amanullah shared insights on the importance of ethics in law practice.

Govt College of Education, Sector 20

The 7th screening of Rabb di Awaaz, India’s first multi-inclusive film on disability and mental health, directed by the national award-winning director, Ojaswwee Sharma, was held at the college. Principal Sapna Nanda welcomed the cast of the film, including Shiv Kumar Sharma (an alumnus of the college), Abhinav Sharma, Harwinder Singh and Varun Narang. They interacted with faculty and students.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Chd

An interactive parent-teacher meeting with the aim of fostering better communication and collaboration between parents and teachers to discuss students’ performance and devise ways to enrich their learning experience was organised at the college. Principal Navjot Kaur felicitated the parents of the students who won laurels for the college.

Panjab University

The Panjab University Alumni Association hosted an interactive session with Dr Kiran Bedi, IPS (retd), former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and PU alumna, at the evening studies auditorium. It was attended by more than 250 participants, including alumni, professors, faculty, senators, students, and research scholars from different departments.

Dr SSB University

A degree award ceremony was held at Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (Dr SSBUICET) to honour the academic achievements of the undergraduate and postgraduate batches of 2022 and 2023. Over 250 students received their degrees during the ceremony. The department representatives and toppers of each class were honoured during the event.

ICSSR North-Western Regional Centre

A two-week training programme on ‘Research Methodology in Social Sciences for Research Scholar Faculty Members’ ended. The training programme was inaugurated by Prof Sanjay Kaushik, and research scholars from various fields were in attendance.

School of Commerce (SOC), NMIMS

The Social Responsibility Club at the institution known as ‘Prayatna’ organised a financial inclusion drive. During the seminar, it was observed that the ‘Atal Pension Yojana (APY)’ was underutilised among the staff, highlighting a need for greater awareness. Additionally, the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) was introduced to many attendees who were previously unaware of its benefits.

