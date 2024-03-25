Nithin sets meet record at civil services athletics

Chandigarh, March 24
B Nithin of Regional Sports Board, Bengaluru set a new meet record (NMR) by clocking 20.95s to win the men’s 200m final at the ongoing All India Civil Services Athletics Championship at the Sector 7 Sports Complex. He surpassed record of Rahul Kadam (20.98s) logged during the 2022 edition.
Shyamrao N Daundkar (22.00s) and Akshay P Khot (22.10s) claimed second and third position, respectively.
In the women’s 200m event, Sneha SS (24.22s), Ritika (25.97s) and Raji Christudas Thankam (26.19s) claimed top three positions, respectively. In the 35-45 years event, Pooja (31.89s), Kalavathi GP (31.93s) and Shahnas Sulaiman (32.20s) won medals. Olivia A Raberts (31.20s) claimed the top position in the 45-60 years event, followed by Ajitha Arokianathan (31.81s) and Geethamani KK (32.82s). In the men’s 1500m event, Mohammed Shakil clocked 4 minutes and 24.32 seconds (4:24.32s) to bag the top honour. Sumit (4:27.24s) and A Jeevasaran (4:27.77s) finished second and third.
