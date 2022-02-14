Open House: What steps should UT Admn take to check overstaying deputation?

Officers on deputation are usually not answerable to the local administration, which may lead to their poor performance. Deputation in departments reeks of gratification and links with those who matter. Does the deputed officer possess such skills that are lacking in local candidates? Is there an authentic evaluation? An extensive evaluation should be started for identifying such rare talent to decide on deputation.

SAPNA SHARDA, CHANDIGARH

Reshuffle officials dealing with public

The UT Administration has decided to repatriate doctors who have overstayed in the city back to their parent states. While overhauling of staff periodically is welcome, it would serve the purpose well if postings of bureaucrats dealing with public are shuffled too. There is a crying need to do the same in offices like UT Estate Office, the Chandigarh Housing Board, the Municipal Corporation and the RLA Office to name a few .

SC LUTHRA, CHANDIGARH

Time to review deputation policy

The repatriation of employees is governed by the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, and Rules, 1991, providing 60 per cent deputation quota to the state of Punjab and 40 per cent to Haryana. The mandate was clearly to fulfill a shortfall of employees for smooth working of the UT Administration. The policy was made years ago while requirement of the UT is much different today and hence, its needs to be reviewed. UT's own employees should be given preference over employees of other state.

VINEET GANDHI, CHANDIGARH

Protect other employees’ rights

The overstaying of officers in government departments across the UT speaks volumes of the irregularity and arbitrariness in the Administration. These officers are not only enjoying their stay in the UT but also impinging upon the rights of other employees who would replace them after three years. There have been cases wherein officers go back to their parent state and return to the UT within five-six months. Such misuse of deputation rules deprives local youth of job opportunities.

SURBHI SHARMA, CHANDIGARH

Allow extension only in exceptional cases

Despite clear guidelines on the deputation tenure, officers at times spend most of their career in Chandigarh and go back to their parent cadre just before retirement. This not only causes a heart burn among UT officers, but also hampers their chances of promotion. Only time will tell how far the UT Administration succeeds in its recent direction, considering the clout of the officers posted on deputation. It is the need of the hour to strictly enforce the guidelines related to deputation in all cadres/departments, without any discrimination. Extension should be given only in exceptional and most deserving cases.

DR DINESH KUMAR VERMA, PANCHKULA

Better Go for fresh appointments

It is the laxity of the Chandigarh Administration that some government officials on deputation have overstayed. It is the obligation of the Administration to identify such officials in every department and repatriate them. To provide better and hassle-free services to the public, the government should make fresh and timely appointments. Officials on deputation may not work with that much interest, as they know they will be repatriated after completion of the tenure. Deputation should be discouraged as it is short term and will affect working and productivity of the department concerned.

ABHILASHA GUPTA, MOHALI

Check irregularity in other depts too

To curb the irregularity, the UT Administration should send back employees of all departments who have overstayed their deputation period. But one thing should be kept in mind that in case of urgent necessity, an employee who has overstayed the deputation period can hold their post.

Adish Sood, Amloh

UT Administration’s laxity to blame

One can accept doctors' overstay in the UT considering the Covid times, as their requirement was critical, but it sounds unreasonable when officials on deputation in other departments stay put despite completion of their tenure. The irregularity could have been easily avoided if the UT Administration had written to the Central and state governments demanding replacement of officials before completion of their deputation term.

MR BHATEJA, NAYAGAON

Most deputationists well-connected

Not only doctors, but there have been instances where college/schoolteachers joined on deputation for a period of three years retired as principals or head of the department in the same institution. The UT Secretariat and the MC Commissioner's office have officials who spent a fair term of their service on deputation in Chandigarh. They become so powerful and resourceful that they cannot be shifted from one department to another within the organisation they are serving and run their own cartels with the public as well as contractors. Most of them are kin of top civil/police officers or protectees of ministers. All such deputationists must return to their parent states on the completion of their tenure.

SURESH VERMA, CHANDIGARH

Put a Cap on tenure of extension

It is a matter of pride for Chandigarh that officials from Punjab and Haryana eagerly wait to serve the City Beautiful. Since the deputation period is of three years, both states should send a new panel of officers after two and a half years and also request the Administration to relieve the previous officials so that they can join back in their states. Only in exceptional cases, the period of deputation should be extended by six months or at the most one year.

SAVITA KUTHIALA, CHANDIGARH

Do not discriminate against doctors

There are many instances in the UT where doctors have continued on deputation for more than 25 years. Apparently, the Administration needs to break this cycle and the UT should start relieving employees of every department on completion of the deputation tenure. Do not discriminate between medical staff and officials of other departments when it comes to repatriation.

ANITA K TANDON, KHARAR

Frequent reshuffle in departments can help

With deputationists overstaying in Chandigarh for years, in some cases even till retirement, the UT Administration must look for solutions to end this irregularity. It has been reported in media many times that how several officials, including PCS officers, those in the Municipal Corporation, teachers and principals, had been overstaying in Chandigarh even as their deputation term had elapsed. As there are officers on deputation who continue to hold the same departments for years, it is suggested to have frequent shuffling in departments. This would help check developing of potential vested interests of deputationists.

SANJAY CHOPRA, MOHALI

Other depts in UT should follow suit

The step taken by the UT Administration is welcome though it came late. There are 112 doctors who have overstayed their deputation term. To overcome the issue, it was necessary to take action. There was a need to break the nexus. The credit goes to the Health Department. Other UT departments should also follow the suit.

VIDYA SAGAR GARG, CHANDIGARH

Why spare other departments?

Chandigarh is a union territory and many IAS and IPS officers, teachers and doctors from adjoining states serve in the city on a deputation. Why did the Administration decide to repatriate only doctors overstaying in the UT? It should send back all overstaying deputationists to their parent state, but ensure the repatriation is smooth and does not affect the functioning of the UT departments.

Sukhwant Bhullar, Chandigarh

Keep their parent state in loop

Officers who overstay their deputation term are apparently not interested in returning to their parent state and previous posting. Their services might be required more in the UT than their parent state, but the latter’s consent should be obtained before extending their stay.

NPS SOHAL, CHANDIGARH

Maintain a roster, go by rules

The authorities should repatriate officers overstaying in the UT immediately and ensure that no one stays beyond the period of deputation. This can be achieved by effecting repatriation in time. A roster should be maintained for timely postings and repatriation of officials. It should be followed strictly without any favour. As far as possible it should be made automatic in this age of computers.

BHARAT BHUSHAN SHARMA

Keep shifting staff regularly

It is generally seen that employees with political backing keep continuing on their place of deputation for years. A few employees even forgo their promotions to escape repatriation. The Administration must make it sure that employees get rotated on a regular interval, the way seniors like the SSP and the DC and other functionaries are shifted. It would not only help the employees but also the government system to improve the working with each other's experience.

WG CDR JASBIR SINGH MINHAS (RETD), MOHALI

Probe overstay of deputationists

An official or an employee coming to the city on a deputation and then overstaying till the retirement has become quite a routine in the City Beautiful. Bureaucrats and politicians of Punjab and Haryana want to accommodate their close associates in Chandigarh. Due to this, several teachers on a deputation in the city have overstayed for years. The department must take the necessary action to repatriate such employees. An inquiry would bring to light many irregularities and corrupt practices behind overstay.

ADVOCATE VIJAY MALIA, CHANDIGARH

Bring in transparency in procedure

The UT Administration move to repatriate doctors overstaying their deputation will give a chance to others doctors to provide their services in the city. Cases of employees not returning to their parent state post-completion of their deputation period are there in every UT department. There should be transparency and fairness in the procedure for deputing employees of other states in the city.

AVINASH GOYAL, CHANDIGARH

QUESTION After allowing conversion of unsold properties from leasehold to freehold, should the Chandigarh Administration also allow conversion of already sold leasehold properties in the city?

Suggestions in not more than 70 words can be sent toopenhouse@tribunemail.com