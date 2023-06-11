Panchkula cops challan 120 for speeding, lane driving violation

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 10

To promote road safety and reduce accidents caused by violation of speed and lane change rules, the district police initiated a special campaign under which checkpoints were laid at various locations in Panchkula, Pinjore and Kalka.

Nearly 120 vehicles were caught violating the speed and lane change regulations. The offenders were issued challans.

Traffic Inspector Satbir Singh stated that a majority of road accidents occurred due to lane violations and excessive speed. Strictly implementing these traffic rules would help reduce the number of road accidents.

To ensure action against traffic rule violators within the city, the police have introduced a WhatsApp number, 708-708-4433. Anyone who witnesses a traffic rule violation in the city can capture its photo or video and send it directly on WhatsApp number.