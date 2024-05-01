Panchkula pass %age 89.69 in Class XII Haryana Board exams

Panchkula, April 30
As many as 2,493 students out of 2,780 passed the Class XII exams conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). The results were announced today. While 22 students were not successful, 265 had compartment in one or the other subject.
Panchkula, which has the lowest number of students who appeared in the Class XII exams, witnessed a pass percentage of 89.69, fifth among 22 districts.
In arts stream, Mahima of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sector 15, grabbed the first position in the district by scoring 474 marks. Seewani of the same school stood second with 473 marks while Sonia and Chetan came third with 472 marks.
In commerce, Yogesh Joshi of Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Barwala, and Renuka of the GSSS, Ratteewali, got the first position with 473 marks, Tamanna second with 472 marks and Simran third with 460 marks.
Janvi (non-medical) of the GSSS (Girls), Barwala, got the first position with 473 marks in science stream, Nitish of non-medical came second with 442 marks and Lovepreet of medical stream third with 439 marks.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
JD(S) suspends Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse row
BJP counter-attacks Congress over ‘delayed’ action
India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report
MEA terms US media account of RAW hand in Gurpatwant Pannun ...
Covid vaccine can cause rare side-effect, admits AstraZeneca
It was manufactured and supplied under name Covishield by Se...