Panchkula pass %age 89.69 in Class XII Haryana Board exams

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 30

As many as 2,493 students out of 2,780 passed the Class XII exams conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). The results were announced today. While 22 students were not successful, 265 had compartment in one or the other subject.

Panchkula, which has the lowest number of students who appeared in the Class XII exams, witnessed a pass percentage of 89.69, fifth among 22 districts.

In arts stream, Mahima of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sector 15, grabbed the first position in the district by scoring 474 marks. Seewani of the same school stood second with 473 marks while Sonia and Chetan came third with 472 marks.

In commerce, Yogesh Joshi of Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Barwala, and Renuka of the GSSS, Ratteewali, got the first position with 473 marks, Tamanna second with 472 marks and Simran third with 460 marks.

Janvi (non-medical) of the GSSS (Girls), Barwala, got the first position with 473 marks in science stream, Nitish of non-medical came second with 442 marks and Lovepreet of medical stream third with 439 marks.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula