Panchkula resident booked for forgery

Panchkula, January 4

The Panchkula Police have registered a case against a man for availing a bank loan from the State Bank of India of Rs 19.50 lakh with the help of forged documents. The suspect has been identified as Vikas Kumar, a Sector 31 resident.

Rishi Kumar, Regional Manager, State Bank of India, Sector 5, said that the suspect had committed fraud, cheating and a criminal breach of trust with the bank. He said that Vikas had applied for a personal loan at the Sector 12 branch of the bank under the Xpress Credit Scheme for Rs 19.5 lakh in July 2022.

The Regional Manager said, “He claimed to be a regular government employee, as a lecturer at Government School in Raipur Rani. He also provided details of his joining and retirement from the job, along with an identity card issued by the Haryana government and salary slips.”

He added that the bank considered a loan proposal and sanctioned the personal loan under the Xpress Credit Scheme, which was to be repaid in 72 equal instalments of Rs 38,225 along with interest.

Rishi said that the bank sent the submitted documents to the respective department for checking, wherein the bank was informed that no such employee had worked with the department and that the salary slip as well as the ID were not issued by the department.

The police have registered a case against Vikas Kumar under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of document), 468 (forgery for cheating) and 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using as genuine a forged document) of the IPC at the Sector 5 police station.

