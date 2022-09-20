Panchkula, Ropar administrations gear up for Himachal Pradesh poll

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 19

In view of the coming Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, senior officials of the Panchkula and Ropar administrations today discussed the maintenance of law and order during the elections. The meeting was held through videoconferencing.

Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner of Police Surinder Pal Singh, the Superintendent of Police, Solan; the Superintendent of Police, Baddi; the Deputy Commissioner of Ropar; the Superintendent of Police, Ropar; and officials of the Excise and Taxation Department of the three districts attended the meeting.

Kaushik said he recently held a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner, Sirmour, Ram Gautam, and the Superintendent of Police, Ompati Jamwal, and discussed various issues for a peaceful conduct of the elections.

Kaushik said officers had been appointed to establish a coordination with HP officials. The SDM of Panchkula had been appointed nodal officer for Sirmaur and the SDM, Kalka, for Solan.

The DC said liquor vends located within a 3-km radius on HP border in Panchkula had been identified and arrangements would be made to curb illegal sale of liquor during the elections.

Surinder Pal Singh said eight barricades had been put up in the Kalka, Pinjore and Chandimandir police station areas along HP border.

Kalka SDM Ruchi Singh Bedi, City Magistrate Gaurav Chauhan, excise official Pradeep Yadav, ACP Surinder Singh and Kalka ACP Ramesh Gulia were also present during the meeting.

