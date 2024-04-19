Police arrest 3 cyber cons from Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 18

Three swindlers, who were operating a fake call centre, have been arrested by Cyber Crime Investigation Cell (CCIC) for duping a woman of Rs 62,835.

Baljeet Kaur of Daria village had reported that she received a call from a person, who claimed that they recruit candidates willing to work in banks. The caller offered the victim a job in a private bank and also sent her fake documents, including appointment letter, etc.

The complainant fell in the trap and transferred a total of Rs 62,835 to a bank account, after which the caller stopped taking her calls.

A raid was conducted in Faridabad and three suspects, identified as Sailesh Kumar Singh (31), manager of the fake call centre; Aarti Mehra (31) and Avinash Faitmar (22), were arrested. A total of nine mobile phones, three laptops and a SIM card have been recovered from them.

