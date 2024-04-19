Police, NDRF pull out bodies of 2 youths from Morni reservoir

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 18

The police, with the help of a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), pulled out the bodies of two youths today who had drowned in a dam reservoir in the forest of the Morni area on Wednesday.

Police officials said the bodies of Prince (19) of Ramgarh and Irfan (22) of Mani Majra were pulled out of the dam. They said the two, along with their friends Ajay, Aman and Gandhi, had gone to the forest area for a swim, adding that the area was not fenced. The police said their relatives pointed out that three of the boys had fallen in the water, but only Aman could be pulled out in time, adding that Prince and Irfan drowned.

Police officials said the bodies of Prince and Irfan were handed over to their families after a postmortem.

Unidentified driver booked, car had fallen into gorge

The Panchkula police have registered a case against the unidentified driver of a vehicle after a man was killed and his family members — two children, his wife and his mother — were injured after their car fell in a gorge in Morni.

The deceased, Navneet Sharma, a resident of Mullana village in Ambala, was returning from Mata Samlotha Devi Temple in Morni with his family when the accident occurred.

Navneet’s cousin, Sandeep Sharma, said, “The accident took place when Navneet stopped by the road to inspect a sound that was coming from the vehicle. Navneet and his wife had stepped out to inspect the vehicle. A a speeding car hit Navneet when he was inspecting his vehicle causing him to fall in the gorge, and the driver fled.”

The police have registered a case against the unidentified driver of the vehicle under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) of the IPC.

