Police top brass dwells on ways to curb drug menace in region

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 2

The drug menace in the region and formulation of strategies to control it were discussed during an interstate drug coordination meeting held here.

The meeting was attended by DGPs of Chandigarh, Haryana and Uttarakhand, the ADGP, Haryana, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Delhi, the IG of Himachal Pradesh, police officers from Jammu and Kashmir, officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Chief Drug Controller, Chandigarh.

Sources of drugs and psychotropic substances and the routes through which these are smuggled in the region were discussed.

It was decided that working groups would be constituted to eradicate drugs in specific areas. The importance of sharing information for better coordination was also deliberated upon at the meeting. The coordination would result in effective police action against drug peddlers and suppliers based in different states, an official said.

To improve the effectiveness of this mechanism, officials decided to invite the police of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to meetings in future.