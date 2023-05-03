‘Rabab: Strings of Oneness’ previewed at Punjab Kala Bhawan in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

A preview of the first episode of documentary series “Rabab — Strings of Oneness” was presented at Punjab Kala Bhawan this evening.

The 20-minute episode by director Dr Harjit Singh delves into the enchanting narrative of the rabab’s journey to the subcontinent and its profound significance in the realm of Sikh spiritual music, specifically the tradition of “Rababi Kirtan”. Dr Harjit Singh’s extensive research and expertise brought forth a compelling narrative that showcased the instrument’s deep-rooted connection to spirituality and the transformative power it carries within the realm of Gurbani Kirtan.

Through the masterful integration of captivating visuals, insightful interviews with experts, and poignant musical performances, this documentary unravelled the sacred essence of the rabab and its profound spiritual expression, embodying the timeless message of oneness preached by Guru Nanak Dev.

Dr Surjit Patar, a Punjabi writer and poet, who was present at the event, said, “It’s high time a forum or platform made you celebrate such kind of cinema, which talks of history and culture and also educates the future generation. I feel proud to witness such a content first time at Punjab Kala Bhawan. The subject is great too. I feel sad how with the partition of Punjab, the custom to have a rababi (a person who plays rabab) in kirtans also came to an end slowly.”