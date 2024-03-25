Road accident victim’s wife gets Rs 27L relief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has awarded Rs 27,42,380 to the wife and two daughters of a man who died in an accident in 2020.

Asha and her two minor daughters filed the claim petition in the MACT through counsel Navdeep Arora. She sought a compensation of Rs 50 lakh. Asha stated that on December 1, 2020, her husband Krishan died in a road accident. She said the driver of a car her husband was travelling in lost control of the vehicle due to speeding following which it fell into a deep gorge. Her husband died on the spot, while the driver received critical injuries.

During hearing, the driver said there was no negligence on his part. After hearing arguments, the tribunal directed the respondents to pay the family Rs 27,42,380.

