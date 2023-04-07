Round 3 of livestock vaccination complete

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

To control foot and mouth disease (FMD) and brucellosis in livestock by regular vaccination and eradicate the diseases by 2030, the UT Administration has so far vaccinated over 21,000 livestock, including buffaloes, sheep, goats and pigs against FMD and all bovine female calves against brucellosis.

The National Animal Disease Control Programme, a Government of India initiative for the eradication of both diseases in livestock, is successfully being taken up by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, UT, since its inception in 2020.

The effective implementation of this programme will result in ‘Doubling the Farmers Income’ by 2025 by improving the health status and productivity of livestock population, said Harjeet Singh Sandhu, Director, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries.

He said so far, first, second and third round of vaccination of female calves against brucellosis had been completed in March. In each round, 1,150 female calves were vaccinated. The vaccination has proved successful. Of 1,150 female calves vaccinated in two rounds, 196 samples (first round) and 182 samples (second round) were sent to Bengaluru as per NIVEDI (National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology and Disease Informatics) plan. The results indicated almost 100% success of the programme.

The third round of vaccination of female calves against brucellosis was started on March 6 and completed on March 28. He said the department was first to complete two rounds of FMD and three of brucellosis vaccination in 100% livestock population of Chandigarh, said Sandhu.

Dr Kanwarjit Singh, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry, said brucellosis was one of the most common contagious and communicable zoonotic diseases with a high rate of morbidity and lifetime sterility. There has been a remarkable increase in cases of brucellosis in the past few years in livestock as well as in humans, who are in direct contact of these animals.

The increase in infection rate is due to poor management and limited resources, especially in developing countries.

Abortion in the last trimester is most prevalent sign in cattle and buffaloes followed by reduced milk yield and high rise in temperature. While in human it is characterised by undulant fever, general weakness and arthritis. The eradication of brucellosis will also help to boost economical conditions of livestock farmers by improving milk productivity.