SUV rams car, scooter

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 25

A speeding SUV rammed into a stationary car and a scooter near the Cheema Chowk light point in the Industrial Area, Sector 74, on the Airport road here on Thursday morning.

Officials said the SUV hit the car in rear and dragged it for some distance before hitting a roadside tree.

An elderly man who was riding the scooter received minor injuries in the mishap.

The SUV driver was taken to the police post. The car was badly damaged from the rear and front as it had hit a tree after being rammed by the SUV. The police are investigating the matter.