Taekwondo player Aruna qualifies for Paris Paralympics

Mohali, March 24

Paralympian Aruna Tanwar added another feather to her cap by winning a gold medal in the recently concluded Asian Para-Taekwondo Qualifiers Championship in China.

With this feat, Aruna, a student of Chandigarh University (CU), has qualified for the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games, marking her participation in her second world Paralympics event.

Currently ranked world number 4, Aruna bagged the top honour in the women’s 47kg weight category. Aruna, daughter of a farmer, hails from Haryana and had qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as the first-ever Para Taekwondo player from India.

Aruna had won bronze medals at the 5th Asian Para Open Taekwondo Championship and 8th World Para Taekwondo Championships in 2019. In 2018, she bagged a Gold at Kimunyong International Para Taekwondo Open and secured silver medals in the 4th Asian Para Taekwondo Championships and the 3rd WT President’s Cup Asian Region Para Taekwondo Championships.

Last year, she won another silver medal in the Egypt Para Taekwondo Championship held in Cairo, Egypt. She also a bronze medal in the women’s (K44) 47 kg event in the Asian Games 2023.

