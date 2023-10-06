Tee Birds upset Partee Panthers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 5

Tee Birds logged a big upset and threw the qualification spots open with a stunning 5-2 win over Partee Panthers in the ongoing Chandigarh Golf League at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

In other matches, The Mulligans won their third straight match with a 4.5-2.5 result over the Punjab Aces, Swinging Samurai pipped Chandigarh Gladiators 4-3 and Captain’s 18 continued their good form with a 5-2 victory over the Golf Masters.

Panthers made a number of changes to their line-up and the Birds took full advantage of that and played some solid golf to race up the leader board. Amarjot Singh Bedi and the pair of Bhavkaran Singh and Lt Gen Balvinder Singh Sachar logged wins for Panthers. The Birds had already won the second singles game 4&3, courtesy Dr Shobhit Ghai, and the pair of Ajay Wadhwa and Muneet Jakhar followed suit with a 2-Up win and put their team in prime position as they swept the final three four-ball games as well.