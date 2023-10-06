Tee Birds upset Partee Panthers

Chandigarh, October 5
Tee Birds logged a big upset and threw the qualification spots open with a stunning 5-2 win over Partee Panthers in the ongoing Chandigarh Golf League at the Chandigarh Golf Club.
In other matches, The Mulligans won their third straight match with a 4.5-2.5 result over the Punjab Aces, Swinging Samurai pipped Chandigarh Gladiators 4-3 and Captain’s 18 continued their good form with a 5-2 victory over the Golf Masters.
Panthers made a number of changes to their line-up and the Birds took full advantage of that and played some solid golf to race up the leader board. Amarjot Singh Bedi and the pair of Bhavkaran Singh and Lt Gen Balvinder Singh Sachar logged wins for Panthers. The Birds had already won the second singles game 4&3, courtesy Dr Shobhit Ghai, and the pair of Ajay Wadhwa and Muneet Jakhar followed suit with a 2-Up win and put their team in prime position as they swept the final three four-ball games as well.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ Supreme Court turns the heat on ED
Court asks why PMLA if Manish Sisodia hasn’t used proceeds
21-year-old British-Sikh gets 9 years in jail for plotting to kill 'Queen in revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre'
Chail fantasised about killing the late monarch since adoles...
Shubman Gill down with fever, could be doubtful opener for Sunday's World Cup match
It is learnt that Gill is being tested for dengue and in tha...