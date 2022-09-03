Awareness programme on cleanliness, ban on single-use plastic at The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The Municipal Corporation held a “Swachhta ki Pathshala”, an awareness programme, on source segregation of waste, home composting and the ban on single-use plastic under the Swachh Survekshan (U) 2023 at the school. Shalini Chetal, Joint Commissioner, MC, Chandigarh, highlighted the ways to keep the city clean and green. She was accompanied by a team leader of the Swachh Bharat Mission Programme, Shanky, who administered the pledge to the students. Vandana Saxena, Principal, said such campaigns would give an impetus to the Swachh Bharat campaign.

AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Annual Sports Day (Classes I to V) was organised at the school with much enthusiasm. The highlights of the event were the zig-zag race, hurdle race, obstacle race and the 50m race.

Manav Rachna Int’l School, Mohali

Children of the school celebrated ‘Brown Day’ on the campus. Dressed in brown attires, the children were encouraged to spot brown-coloured objects in nature. Art and craft activities such as “Feed the Bear” and “Looking Through the Lens” were also conducted.

Aanchal Int’l School, Chandigarh

In an effort to lay a strong foundation of mathematics among students, the school conducted a contest, “I am a Mathematician”, for the primary wing. A large number of students participated in various activities which tested their reasoning and creative thinking.

Sant Isher Singh Public School, Mohali

The school has bagged second position in the U-17 boys’ category of the Inter-School Volleyball Tournament organised by the Punjab Government at the zonal level. Teams from different schools participated in the tournament. Principal, Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu congratulated the players for their performance.

Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public

The school, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, held an awareness drive to sensitise students to proper segregation of waste, no use of plastic and home composting. Rohit Gupta, Joint Commissioner, MC, was the guest of honour, who enlightened young minds to preserve essential resources for saving Earth from further degradation.

