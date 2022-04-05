Toll plaza staff 'thrash' family in Barwala

Panchkula, April 4
A family from Barwala, which was on the way back home after attending a “jagran” in Sector 10, was allegedly attacked by workers of the Jaloli toll plaza in Barwala over a delay in recharging their FASTag that reportedly led to a queue of vehicles on Saturday night.
Jatin Goyal (35), the complainant, told the police that a toll plaza worker first hurled abuses at them over a delay in FASTag recharge and then the contractor, along with 10-15 supporters, attacked his family with a rod, knife and sticks. The suspects did not even spare his seven-year-old son as they hit him with a stick on his head, he alleged.
They kept on beating his family despite the police turning up at the spot, the complainant said, adding that they, thereafter, fled from the scene. According to the complainant, the suspects also threatened to kill them. The police booked toll worker Jashandeep and other unknown workers under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the Chandimandir police station. The police have so far arrested two toll workers f identified as Jashandeep and Jaideep, said ASI Mukesh Kumar, Barwala police post incharge.
He said they were informed about the incident around 11.30 pm, following which they reached the spot.
