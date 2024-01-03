 Truckers’ stir: Fuel ‘shortage’ triggers panic buying in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Truckers’ stir: Fuel ‘shortage’ triggers panic buying in Chandigarh

Filling stations at Sector 7, 3, 10, 22 run dry, rush causes snarl-ups near outlets

Heavy rush of vehicles at petrol station in Sector 28 in Chandigarh on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTOS: Pradeep Tewari/RAVI KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, January 2

There was chaos as an unexpected number of vehicles reached local filling stations, amid a shortage of fuel today. Roads around these stations witnessed snarl-ups and people had remained stuck in the traffic for hours throughout the day.

Heavy rush of vehicles at petrol station in Sector 31 in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Amid nationwide strike by fuel tanker drivers, there was panic buying at petrol stations in the city. A major filling station ran dry in the afternoon. The sale was partially resumed there in the evening. The police were also called in to help the pump owners in managing the sudden rush.

The average sale of a petrol station in the city is around 30,000-40,000 litres. However, the sale recorded a considerable jump today.

“Everyone was rushing to filling stations, leading to chaos everywhere. After the office hours, the rush got doubled and even the manual handling of traffic was not helping,” said Ashutosh, a local resident who was stuck in a traffic jam at Sector 8.

“The restrictions imposed by the local administration on the sale of fuel should have come in the afternoon. The administration reacted when the situation got out of control. The government-owned filling stations also witnessed the same situation,” said Ashima, another resident.

According to the local petroleum dealers’ association, low fuel stocks at the majority of the filling stations was one of the main reasons behind the ‘fuel drought’. Expecting a dip in prices, many dealers were yet to place their bulk orders. “This was a clear result of panic-buying. There was a partial supply on December 31, and the following day this (protest by transport unions) started. Since the news of a proposed dip in fuel prices came to the fore, the dealers were waiting for the revised prices before placing bulk orders. However, the fuel station owners did their best to provide fuel to the residents,” said Amanpreet Singh, owner of Sukhna Automobiles, one of the largest pumps here, and secretary, Chandigarh Petroleum Dealers Association.

“We had a three-day stock in reserves, which exhausted by the evening. After filing all details with the local authorities, we have to stop service. The situation is likely to improve tomorrow, as the Sangrur depot has been opened (in the evening) and the supply is most likely to improve. The strike by truck unions has not only hit the general public but also traders,” said Sukhveer Kaur Tiwana, owner of Tiwana Filling Station, Sector 43.

Anticipating price cut, dealers low on fuel

According to the local petroleum dealers’ association, low fuel stocks at the majority of the filling stations was one of the main reasons behind the ‘fuel drought’. Amid speculation over the Centre announcing a cut in fuel prices ahead of polls, many dealers have put bulk orders on hold.

Situation likely to improve today

  • As the day progressed, panic spread across the city
  • Major filling stations at Sectors 7, 3, 10 and 22 went dry
  • Long traffic jams reported across the city since noon
  • The police had to divert traffic on Madhya Marg, Jan Marg and other areas
  • By evening, a few outlets were supplied fuel directly by the respective companies
  • The situation is likely to improve by Wednesday as traders expect the resumption of supply from Sangrur and Panipat
