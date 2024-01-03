Long queues outside filling stations in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 2

Long queues of vehicles were seen at filling stations across Mohali today as the truckers’ stir against the new hit-and-run laws sparked fears of a fuel shortage. Some petrol pumps even saw kilometre-long lines.

Cops had to be deployed at the filling stations to maintain the law-and-order situation and streamline the movement of vehicles. Businessmen, white-collar professionals, daily wagers, delivery boys, milkmen and vegetable vendors, among others, waited anxiously to have their vehicles fueled up. Most motorcyclists said they had to wait in the queue for three hours. Madhu, an employee at a hospital in Phase 6, complained, “I have been to five petrol pumps, but I could not get even one litre of petrol for my scooter.”

Paramvir, an employee at a filling station in Phase 6, said, “We had received the fuel supply three days ago. We ran out of stock at 4 pm today. Besides, we also faced some issues because of a power outage today.”

“After waiting for two hours and paying in advance for petrol, employees of the filling station told me that the pump had run dry,” lamented Nirmal Singh, a resident of Phase 6.

A long queue outside a filling station near the Gillco Valley in Kharar led to a traffic jam on the main road. Likewise, traffic movement was also hit near the Sohana gurdwara filling station.

At a filling station in Phase 9, some visitors were seen collecting fuel in plastic cans. In Mundi Kharar, fuel was sold in containers and bottles. Several fuel stations had run dry by the evening.

Cabbies protest

Vikram Singh Pundir, president of the Tricity Cab Association, said their body will stage a peaceful protest against the contentious law in front of Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Phase 8, Mohali, tomorrow. “The district administration has been informed about it. The protest will be completely peaceful,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain today held a meeting with transport unions and sales managers of the oil companies to ensure the uninterrupted supply of petrol and diesel in the district.

DC Jain exuded confidence that the supply of fuel or other essential goods, such as LPG cylinders and medicines, would not be affected in the district. The administration officials also appealed to the residents to desist from panic buying. The district police have stepped up patrolling near the filling stations to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

Ashwinder Singh Mongia, president of the Mohali District Petroleum Dealers’ Association, said, “The BPCL filling stations in Mohali get their supply from Lalru. HPCL and IOCL get fuel from Sangrur. The first tanker to come out of Lalru depot left at 7 pm.”

