Two succumb to virus in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city reported 103 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday. A 99-year-old woman of Sector 11, who had contracted the virus, was brought dead at the GMSH, Sector 16. An 87-year-old Covid patient from Sector 28, who also had several comorbid conditions, died at a private hospital. Both were fully vaccinated. — TNS

17 sick in Panchkula

Panchkula: Fresh 17 cases of Covid had surfaced during the past 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 47,586 in the district. No death due to the virus was reported. — TNS

23 +ve in Mohali

Mohali: Fresh 23 cases of Covid surfaced during the past 24 hours, while 83 patients were cured of the disease in the district. However, no new fatality was reported from the district till Friday evening.

#Reserve Bank of India RBI