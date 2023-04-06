UP man held for extortion bid

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

The UT police have arrested a resident of Unnao (UP) for attempting to extort Rs 20,000 from a city resident by threatening to upload her private pictures and videos on the social media. Suspect, identified as Aryan Singh (24), a BCA final year student, was arrested on April 3.

The complainant had claimed she had gone to Lucknow with her friend three months ago and stayed there in a hotel. On March 30, she received some private pictures of her stay on her social media account.

The sender told the complainant he also had several of her private videos and shared one on her social media account. The suspect threatened her to leak her private photos and videos on the social media if she did didn’t pay him Rs 20,000. The complainant sent Rs 2,000 to the suspect through Google Pay and later informed the police.

The police arrested the suspect and recovered the phone containing the photos and videos of the complainant.

It is being investigated as to how the suspect managed to get the videos/photos of the victim. He is neither the hotel owner nor an employee. The police say role of the victim’s friend was also under the scanner.

A case under Sections 384, 420 and 120-B of the IPC and the IT Act has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station.