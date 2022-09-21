Vendors protest against police in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 20

Street vendors, who were removed from Mauli Jagran by the local police yesterday, staged a protest today.

The unregistered vendors were running business from unauthorised spaces. Lekhpal, general secretary, Congress, along with the vendors, protested against the police outside the police station.

“I held a meeting with the SHO and requested him to not remove the poor vendors as they have no other means to earn their livelihood,” he said. “They asked the vendors not to sit on the roadside as it hinders traffic movement. I have told the vendors to do business on road berms, as there is no other place here,” he added.