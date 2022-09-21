Vendors protest against police in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, September 20
Street vendors, who were removed from Mauli Jagran by the local police yesterday, staged a protest today.
The unregistered vendors were running business from unauthorised spaces. Lekhpal, general secretary, Congress, along with the vendors, protested against the police outside the police station.
“I held a meeting with the SHO and requested him to not remove the poor vendors as they have no other means to earn their livelihood,” he said. “They asked the vendors not to sit on the roadside as it hinders traffic movement. I have told the vendors to do business on road berms, as there is no other place here,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...