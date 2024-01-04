Women empowerment focus of govt: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 3

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya paid tribute to Savitribai Phule, the first female teacher of the country, on her birth anniversary and participated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra here today.

Addressing the gathering, Dattatreya said that Savitribai Phule started a revolutionary campaign for women’s education by fighting against various ills in society. “She helped in educating girls from weaker sections of society. Women empowerment is the main focus of the government,” he said.

The governor also lauded the efforts of the government for the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. He also visited the stalls put up by various departments at the Yatra and directed the officials to provide the benefits of government schemes to the eligible people.

At the event, the governor distributed certificates to the beneficiaries of the Old Age Samman Allowance Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana along with BPL cards. He also honoured athletes who excelled at national or state levels, along with the students of Government Adarsh Sanskriti Senior Secondary School for presenting a Haryanvi dance in the programme and the students of Government Senior Secondary School who presented Punjabi gidha, among others.

Gian Chand Gupta, Speaker, Haryana Assembly, Sushil Sarwan, Panchkula DC and Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal were also present on the occasion.

