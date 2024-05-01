BJP slams AAP for criticising ECI

New Delhi, April 30
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva criticised leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for casting aspersions on the Election Commission of India (ECI). Sachdeva accused the AAP of attempting to undermine the constitutional bodies and judiciary, on Tuesday.
“The problem with AAP leaders is that they expect all constitutional bodies, including the judiciary, to adhere to their anarchic dictates or face baseless allegations of bias,” Sachdeva said.
Sachdeva remarked, “Before the meeting, they announced objections to their campaign song. However, after the meeting, they shifted focus to BJP boards and language towards Arvind Kejriwal, conveniently ignoring their own objectionable campaign song.” Sachdeva further criticised Atishi’s remarks questioning the impartiality of the EC, stating, “It’s shocking to see Atishi claim that the EC is not impartial because it has not taken action on AAP’s complaints.”
Regarding AAP’s demand for CCTV footage of the meeting with the Election Commissioners, Sachdeva said, “Expecting the Election Commission to present CCTV footage to prove its impartiality is shameful.”
