CBI arrests Delhi Police sub-inspector for accepting bribe from jailed Pearls Group founder’s employee

New Delhi, November 13
The CBI arrested a Delhi Police sub-inspector on Monday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh from an employee of Pearls Group founder Nirmal Singh Bhangoo, an accused in a Rs 45,000-crore Ponzi scam, for not implicating his daughter and son-in-law, a spokesperson said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleged that Sub-Inspector Rajesh Yadav, posted at Barakhamba police station, was allegedly receiving the bribe on the instructions of Sub-Inspector Varun Chichi, posted at the same police station, the federal agency's spokesperson said in a statement.
In a complaint to the CBI, Bhangoo's employee alleged that Chichi demanded Rs 25 lakh from him for not arresting and implicating the jailed Pearls Group founder's daughter and son-in-law in the case against him, he said.
The alleged demand was made 10-12 days ago when the complainant had gone to Barakhamba police station to give medicines to Bhangoo, who was brought there from Tihar jail, according to the spokesperson.
“It was also alleged that the said sub-inspector agreed to accept a part payment of Rs 5 lakh out of Rs 25 lakh from the complainant,” the spokesperson said.
On the day of the “illicit transaction”, the CBI laid a trap and caught Yadav receiving Rs 4.5 lakh from the complainant on the directions of Chichi, he said. The agency also conducted searches at the premises of both sub-inspectors, he added.
Bhangoo and three others were arrested by the CBI in January 2016 in connection with alleged swindling of Rs 45,000 crore from over 5 crore investors who were lured with attractive land deals.
