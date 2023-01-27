Delhi Police busts fake jobs racket with links to China, Dubai; 3 arrested

ANI
New Delhi, January 27
Delhi Police has busted a fake job racket and arrested three people during the raid in the National Capital Region, officials said on Friday.
According to officials of cybercrime branch (outer Delhi), several youths were duped of crores of rupees in the name of being provided online jobs.
"The raids were conducted at Delhi, Gurugram and Fatehabad in Haryana. During the investigation, it was found that the money received from the job aspirants was transferred to seven companies," Devesh Mahla, DCP Outer-North District said.
The cybercrooks were based out of China and Dubai.
"The masterminds are operating from outside India," the DCP added.
Earlier this month, in a similar development, four persons were arrested for allegedly duping around 1,800 people by creating a 'fake website' similar to the government initiative for pensioners, namely Jeevan Praman.
The DCP of (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) IFSO Prashant Gautam had earlier in the month said that they had received a complaint regarding a fake website similar to Jeevan Praman (a government initiative).
"IFSO Unit of Special Cell received a complaint from National Informatics Centre that a fake website similar to Jeevan Praman has been operating. The majority of the content was copied from the original website," he had said earlier.
On the basis of technical investigation, the team identified and apprehended the accused persons after conducting raids in UP, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana.
Notably, Jeevan Praman is an initiative of the government of India, which was launched on November 10, 2014. Jeevan Pramaan is a biometric-enabled digital service for one crore pensioners of the Central government, state government and other government organizations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BBC documentary: Delhi Police detain 24 students from DU Arts Faculty for planning to screen film
The action come days after a similar ruckus at Jawaharlal Ne...
Had to call off Bharat Jodo Yatra today due to lack of security arrangements in Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi
Congress alleges breach of security and mismanagement of cro...
India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty
The Indian intention has been conveyed via a notice sent on ...
Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case; Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group named 10th accused
The charge-sheet, which runs into more than 1,200 pages, is ...
Sensex tumbles 874 points after report on Adani group, FII caution; biggest single-day loss in more than a month
Close at three-month lows due to selling in banking, financi...