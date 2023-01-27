Delhi Police busts fake jobs racket with links to China, Dubai; 3 arrested

ANI

New Delhi, January 27

Delhi Police has busted a fake job racket and arrested three people during the raid in the National Capital Region, officials said on Friday.

According to officials of cybercrime branch (outer Delhi), several youths were duped of crores of rupees in the name of being provided online jobs.

"The raids were conducted at Delhi, Gurugram and Fatehabad in Haryana. During the investigation, it was found that the money received from the job aspirants was transferred to seven companies," Devesh Mahla, DCP Outer-North District said.

The cybercrooks were based out of China and Dubai.

"The masterminds are operating from outside India," the DCP added.

Earlier this month, in a similar development, four persons were arrested for allegedly duping around 1,800 people by creating a 'fake website' similar to the government initiative for pensioners, namely Jeevan Praman.

The DCP of (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) IFSO Prashant Gautam had earlier in the month said that they had received a complaint regarding a fake website similar to Jeevan Praman (a government initiative).

"IFSO Unit of Special Cell received a complaint from National Informatics Centre that a fake website similar to Jeevan Praman has been operating. The majority of the content was copied from the original website," he had said earlier.

On the basis of technical investigation, the team identified and apprehended the accused persons after conducting raids in UP, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana.

Notably, Jeevan Praman is an initiative of the government of India, which was launched on November 10, 2014. Jeevan Pramaan is a biometric-enabled digital service for one crore pensioners of the Central government, state government and other government organizations.

