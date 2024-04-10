 ED nabs Rs 5,000-cr cyber fraud suspect at IGI : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • ED nabs Rs 5,000-cr cyber fraud suspect at IGI

ED nabs Rs 5,000-cr cyber fraud suspect at IGI

ED nabs Rs 5,000-cr cyber fraud suspect at IGI

Cash and gold seized by the ED from Punit Kumar. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 9

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered a vast network of online gaming companies and websites, incorporated in small island nations like Curacao, Malta and Cyprus, which defrauded people across the country of Rs 4,978 crore.

‘Siphoned funds abroad’

  • Punit Kumar, the ED alleged, is ‘one of the important kingpins’ within a syndicate responsible for orchestrating a series of cybercrimes and online gaming schemes across India between 2020-2024, amounting to huge illicit gains of Rs 4,978 crore — all of which has been siphoned abroad
  • He devised a distinctive method of defrauding individuals, utilising servers located in the UAE to orchestrate scams, with a parallel system established in India to support the syndicate’s operations in the UAE, the ED alleged.

In connection with this, the agency recently arrested Punit Kumar, a resident of Moti Nagar here, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Also known as Puneet Maheshwari, he was produced before a special PMLA court, which sent him to nine-day ED custody until April 9.

The ED launched its investigation based on various FIRs registered throughout India, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Kumar’s involvement primarily revolves around defrauding the public through various “cyber fraud schemes, laundering the proceeds of crime, and transferring the funds out of India”. He devised a unique method of defrauding individuals, utilising servers located in the UAE to orchestrate scams, with a parallel system established in India to support the syndicate’s operations in the UAE.

Kumar is identified as one of the key figures within a syndicate responsible for orchestrating a series of cybercrimes and online gaming schemes across India between 2020 and 2024, resulting in illicit gains of Rs 4,978 crore, all of which has been transferred abroad.

Since the date of the search conducted on his premises, Kumar had been evading ED summons and had attempted to remain untraceable. Prior to this, another accused, Ashish Kakkar, was also arrested by the ED on March 2 from a hotel in Gurugram. Kakkar is currently in judicial custody.

The agency had also carried out search and seizure operations on May 22 and 23, 2023, across 25 premises located in Delhi (11), Gujarat (7), Maharashtra (4), Madhya Pradesh (2) and Andhra Pradesh (1) as part of an investigation into foreign-registered online gaming companies/websites operating in India.

Further, similar actions were conducted on 14 premises in February and March 2024.

These operations resulted in the seizure of various assets, including foreign-made gold bars weighing a total of 8 kg valued at Rs 5.04 crore (from the premises of Kumar), cash amounting to Rs 75 lakh, jewellery, high-end luxury watches, luxury cars such as Mercedes, Audi and Kia, as well as incriminating documents and electronic devices containing evidence.

Besides, numerous fake PAN cards/Aadhaar cards used in the establishment of shell entities (which were used for layering proceeds of crime and siphoning off the same abroad), mobile devices employed for managing bank accounts of these entities and office stamps were seized during these operations.

To evade detection, individuals involved in these activities resorted to using remote-based servers/laptops accessed through remote desktop applications like AnyDesk and TeamViewer. In this instance, two such remotely accessed laptops were recovered and seized from the premises of the entity providing server services, located distant from the actual operational sites.

The fraudulent activities consisted of investment fraud, part-time job fraud, online shopping fraud, loan fraud and others. One prevalent method involved enticing individuals with guaranteed profits against investments, gradually leading them into fraudulent schemes where they ended up investing their life savings. Subsequently, when individuals demanded returns, they were coerced into further payments under the pretext of taxes or processing fees until their invested funds were exhausted.

The ED probe revealed that the ill-gotten gains were layered and accumulated within bank accounts controlled by Kumar, Kakkar and their associates before being transferred out of India as foreign remittances. These individuals established over 200 firms, where Kakkar and Kumar served as the beneficial owners, using forged documents to exert complete control over banking transactions. Despite not holding official positions within these companies, Kumar and Kakkar monitored and controlled every transaction through loyal associates.

The ED probe also showed that Kumar, Kakkar and others facilitated outward remittances from the proceeds generated through cybercrimes. For the purpose of siphoning off the proceeds of crime, they imported a huge number of consignments declaring high-value items (eg rose oil, solar panel machinery) from Dubai, Hong Kong, China, etc, in various Special Economic Zones such as SEZ Mundra, SEZ Kandla, etc, and subsequently exported the same from the SEZs themselves. They have sent outward remittances against imports to the tune of Rs 4,978 crore, but no remittances have been realised against the export of goods from SEZ, official sources said. In other words, they were also involved in circular trading by way of import-export for the purpose of Hawala transactions.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#cyber crime #Enforcement Directorate


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Warm greetings and a tight hug: Bhagwant Mann meets AAP’s Sanjay Singh at Punjab CM’s residence in Chandigarh

2
Diaspora

Missing Indian student in US whose parents got ransom call found dead in Ohio’s Cleveland

3
Haryana

Haryana leader Birender Singh joins Congress day after quitting BJP

4
India

Maharashtra Opposition seals Lok Sabha poll deal; Uddhav's Shiv Sena (UBT) gets 21 seats, Congress 17 and NCP (SP) 10

5
India

‘Not going to get in middle of the situation’: US on reports of targeted Pakistan killings by India

6
Punjab

Student ‘gangraped’ at Nabha college, two held

7
Diaspora

‘Buta Singh Gill was a good man, would help Indians in Canada without looking for anything in return’

8
Haryana

Another jolt to JJP as former MLA Satvinder quits party

9
Punjab

AAP files complaint against SAD chief Sukhbir Badal for violating EC directions during poll campaign

10
Punjab

In poll season, Punjab politicians turn to shrines & deras to seek ‘blessings’

Don't Miss

View All
Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Amritsar

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against his arrest in liquor policy case after High Court setback

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against his arrest in liquor policy case after High Court setback

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son, among 4, arrested with heroin in Shimla

Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son found selling drugs in Shimla; 4 others arrested

The police have recovered 42 gram of heroin from their posse...

Kavitha’s judicial custody extended, quizzed in Tihar Jail

BRS leader K Kavitha’s judicial custody extended, quizzed in Tihar Jail

Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP

Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP

Tihar Jail had cited security reasons


Cities

View All

Youth from Dera Baba Nanak found murdered in Amritsar

Youth from Dera Baba Nanak found murdered in Amritsar

Bargari issue: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh expresses dissent with AAP; targets CM Bhagwant Mann

Pray on ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’, Takht Jathedars to Sikhs

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Smuggler held with 395 gm opium near border in Amritsar

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Farmers stage protest against BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans in Rampura Phul

U-16 cricket tourney: Bathinda score 368 runs in first innings against Ludhiana

Of 78 participants, 46 opposed flyover at Tribune Chowk, High Court informed

Of 78 participants, 46 opposed flyover at Tribune Chowk in Chandigarh, High Court informed

Chandigarh: PGI panel for 2 new anaesthesia depts

One-way traffic on Sector 26 road in Chandigarh during school timings

Day 1 of Navratri: Devotees donate over Rs 21 lakh, 247 gm silver at 3 temples in Panchkula

Girl dies after tiff with friend in Sector 35 park in Chandigarh

AAP kickstarts door-to-door drive against Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP kickstarts door-to-door drive against Kejriwal’s arrest

Bhardwaj: Excise policy case biggest political conspiracy

Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against his arrest in liquor policy case after High Court setback

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court dismisses his plea against arrest by ED

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP to open state office today

BJP to open state office in Jalandhar's Maqsudan today

Support of MLAs, halqa in-charges to ex-CM Charanjit Channi annoys Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary

Nawanshahr: 5 days on, cops still clueless about ex-militant Rattandeep Singh’s killers

Traders suffer as road repair work faces inordinate delay

Hoshiarpur: Admn forms team to check illegal mining in Kandi area

10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off

10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off

Cleanliness a distant dream for residents of Giaspura flats

VB arrests head constable for taking Rs 1.15 lakh bribe

Fire Safety Part - V: 20 lakh served by just 6 fire stations

Ludhiana AAP leader booked in fake LLB degree scam

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Student ‘gangraped’ at Nabha college, two held

Death after eating cake in Patiala: Two weeks on, sample report still awaited

250 students participate in athletics meet on Punjabi University campus

Stockholm University Professor to deliver lecture