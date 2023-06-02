 Excise policy scam: Delhi High Court allows Sisodia to meet in custody ailing wife at residence on Saturday : The Tribune India

Excise policy scam: Delhi High Court allows Sisodia to meet in custody ailing wife at residence on Saturday

High Court made it clear that Sisodia shall not interact with media or any other person except his family members

Excise policy scam: Delhi High Court allows Sisodia to meet in custody ailing wife at residence on Saturday

AAP leader Manish Sisodia. File Photo



PTI

New Delhi, June 2

The Delhi High Court on Friday permitted AAP leader Manish Sisodia, under arrest in cases related to alleged irregularities in the city government's excise policy, to meet his ailing wife at his residence on Saturday.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma directed the Tihar Jail Superintendent to take Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister, to his residence where he has been allowed to meet his wife from 10 am to 5 pm.

Sisodia was first arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the scam and has been in custody since then. The high court has already denied him bail in the CBI case on May 30.

He was arrested on March 9 in the case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is currently in judicial custody.

The high court made it clear that Sisodia shall not interact with media or any other person except his family members, and also not access phone or internet.

“Let the petitioner be taken to his house tomorrow from 10 am to 5 pm to meet his wife,” the court said.

The high court, which was hearing Sisodia's petitions for regular bail and interim bail in the money laundering case lodged by the ED, reserved its orders.

Sisodia, represented by senior advocate Mohit Mathur, has sought interim bail on the ground of deteriorating health of his wife who is suffering from multiple sclerosis.

The high court also directed the ED to verify the medical documents of Sisodia's wife and asked it to file a report positively by Saturday evening.

In the CBI case involving alleged corruption, the high court has kept the interim bail plea pending.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the ED, argued earlier also a similar interim bail plea was filed by Sisodia on identical grounds which was later withdrawn, hence no ground was made for calling for a report from the agency.

He said Sisodia's wife was suffering from the ailment for the last 23 years, and as the AAP leader was holding 18 portfolios, he was a very busy minister and had no time for home.

So she can be taken care of by an attendant, and the court may grant Sisodia permission to go with an escort and visit his wife, Raju said.

During the day, the high court also heard arguments and reserved order on the bail plea of businessman Vijay Nair, the Aam Aadmi Party's communication in-charge and a co-accused in the money laundering case arising from the alleged scam.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, representing Vijay Nair, argued the ED has converted this bail hearing into a mini trial by taking four dates.

He has been accused of raising money from the 'South Group' to be paid as kickback to officials and politicians.

Opposing Nair's bail plea, Raju contended when the AAP office bearer contacted the ‘South Group', the demand for money was raised and it crystallised into Rs 100 crore, and witnesses have said so in their statements.

John said it does not become proceeds of crime unless you calculate and tell how it became Rs 100 crore.

 “Without this Rs 100 crore there is no case against Vijay Nair to keep him in custody. I am not saying quash the case against him. He will face the trial but no need of custody,” she argued.

According to the CBI and ED, which are probing the cases against Sisodia, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours were extended to licence holders.

Sisodia had challenged the March 31 order of the trial court which had dismissed his bail plea saying he was prima facie the "architect" of the alleged scam and had played the "most important and vital role" in the criminal conspiracy related to alleged payment of advance kickbacks of Rs 90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021 but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

On May 30, the court had dismissed the bail plea of Sisodia in the excise policy scam being probed by the CBI, saying he is an influential person who could influence witnesses, who are mostly public servants, and the allegations against him are very serious in nature.  

#Manish Sisodia

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Watch: Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Majithia, once at loggerheads, share warm hug at all party meeting in Jalandhar

2
Punjab

Punjab: 3 IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred

3
Punjab

Aggrieved by termination of services without inquiry, dismissed Punjab cop Raj Jit Singh moves HC

4
Nation

NCERT drops chapters on Periodic Table, Challenges to Democracy, others from class 10 textbooks

5
Nation

Woman IAF officer in UP duped of Rs 23 lakh on pretext of marriage

6
Punjab

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

7
Nation

Rs 280 crore vanished as another Indian startup founder enjoyed lavish lifestyle

8
Trending

Viral video: Sikh men rejoicing at amusement park make netizens go all hearts

9
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Haryana IAS officer Vijay Dahiya's anticipatory bail plea

10
Nation

BJP on 'weak wicket' in 160 LS segments, three in Himachal

Don't Miss

View All
2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Punjab

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Top News

Unwelcome sexual advances, touched us inappropriately, say female wrestlers in FIRs against WFI chief

‘Had informed PM Modi in 2021 about repeated sexual harassment by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan’: says female wrestler in FIR

WFI chief demanded sexual favours in lieu of supplements and...

Wrestlers’ issue: Khap mahapanchayat under way in Haryana’s Kurukshetra

‘Khap mahapanchayat’ in Kurukshetra demands arrest of WFI chief, gives govt time till June 9

Said agitation will be intensified by holding panchayats acr...

Members of 1983 World Cup-winning cricket team support protesting wrestlers, urge them not to take hasty decision

Members of 1983 World Cup-winning cricket team support protesting wrestlers, urge them not to take hasty decision

‘We are distressed and disturbed at the unseemly visuals of ...

Law panel backs sedition law; says it should be retained with safeguards to prevent misuse

Law panel backs sedition law; says it should be retained with safeguards to prevent misuse

Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code dealing with sedition ...

Punjab: Three IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred

Punjab: 3 IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred

The postings and transfers of the officers have been made on...


Cities

View All

SKM protests outside DC office, seeks WFI chief’s arrest

SKM protests outside Amritsar DC office, seeks WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's arrest

Operation Bluestar anniversary: Security beefed up across Punjab

Ghallughara Week: Police conduct flag march in Amritsar

MC severs water, sewer connections of 9 defaulters

200 tricycles meant for disabled gathering dust in the open area

Bathinda: Naib tehsildar, former patwari held by VB

Bathinda: Naib tehsildar, former patwari held by VB

2 robbery suspects nabbed following shootout in Kharar

2 robbery suspects nabbed following shootout in Kharar

New waste plant final call on June 6: Panel to hear out councillors today

Chandigarh court grants bail to Beant Singh assassination convict Gurmeet Singh

EV Policy to be reviewed, says Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal

Traffic violators in Chandigarh to get SMS, not postal e-challans

Police recover 6-inch-long knife used in Delhi teen murder case

Police recover 6-inch-long knife used in Delhi teen murder case

Additional flight from Delhi to Kullu from June 7

Cyber crooks dupe Delhi family of Rs 4 lakh on pretext of getting relative released from Australian jail

If excise policy was so good, why was it withdrawn, Delhi HC asks Sisodia

Delhi records coldest May in 36 years: IMD

Eye on MC polls, AAP initiates new projects, rejigs portfolios

Eye on MC polls, AAP initiates new projects, rejigs portfolios

Franco Mulakkal quits as Jalandhar bishop for 'good of church'

SKM demands action against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, holds protest

On the run for 4 years, PO lands in police net

Lawyer killed as car falls into Shah Canal

Finally, land acquisition over for 25.24-km-long Southern Bypass

Finally, land acquisition over for 25.24-km-long Southern Bypass

Deadlock between JAC, state govt continues; candidates feel the heat

Software ‘snag’ brings online NOC allotment process to a halt, again

Gang of robbers busted, 2 held

Youth dies of suspected drug overdose, 5 booked

U-turn, Patiala police file FIR cancellation report in ~250-cr land grab case

U-turn, Patiala police file FIR cancellation report in Rs 250-cr land grab case

Patiala lad Afrid Afroz tops NDA, conferred with President’s medal

Patiala: Multani Mal Modi College students allege mismanagement at centre

Administration frees 8-acre panchayat land

Two of gangsters' aides held