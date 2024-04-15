Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court extends CM Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody till April 23

New Delhi, April 15
A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam till April 23.
Special Judge for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kaveri Baweja, extended Kejriwal’s custody after he was produced before the court through video-conferencing on the expiry of his period of custody granted earlier.
The ED sought an extension of Kejriwal's custody, saying the investigation was at a crucial stage.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Arvind Kejriwal #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Enforcement Directorate
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise ‘scam’: No immediate relief for Delhi CM Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED, next hearing on April 29
On Kejriwal’s petition against Delhi High Court verdict upho...
21 ex-judges write to CJI against escalating attempts to undermine judiciary through ‘calculated pressure’
The letter comes weeks after more than 600 lawyers, wrote to...
‘Kejriwal being treated like hardcore criminal’, says Punjab CM Mann after meeting Delhi counterpart in Tihar
From next week, Kejrwial will call 2 ministers for meeting a...
Rahul Gandhi's helicopter checked by election officials in Tamil Nadu
The flying squad officials conducted the search after the he...
Year after cracking 'Joe Biden-Dalai Lama' joke, Kangana Ranaut reaches McLeodganj to seek Tibetan spiritual leader’s blessings
Says 'It was divine. It was an experience which I'll cherish...