Finally, northern region sees fall in tomato prices

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, July 18

Following Union Government’s intervention, tomato prices have already taken a downturn in the north region of the country. The staple vegetable saw a decline in retail prices by Rs 30-100 in just five days.

The government has set up stalls through cooperative groups in the major cities to sell tomatoes at a discounted rate of Rs 80 per kg.

It has been learnt that according to the Price Monitoring Division of the Food and Processing Ministry, the price in the Capital has dropped by Rs 30.

Even in Punjab, the prices have dropped by nearly Rs 100 in the past three days. In Mansa district, the retail prices dropped from Rs 197 on Friday to Rs 103 on Monday. Similarly, Shimla saw a reduction by Rs 32 ever since the Union Government started selling tomatoes at Rs 80. The price fluctuation is being attributed to various factors. The main reason is the breach of supply from Himachal Pradesh.