Gogi gang member shot dead in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, April 22

A member of the Gogi gang was on Monday shot dead by four unidentified attackers in outer north Delhi's Alipur area, police said.

Narender Malik received six to seven bullet injuries and was declared dead at SRHC Hospital, they said.

"Prima facie, investigation suggested that it is a matter of gang rivalry as Narender belonged to Gogi gang, but we are investigating the matter from all angles," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

At around 2 pm, Malik, along with Tarun and Amit, was sitting in a Tata Ace vehicle in Dayal market, when four men reached there and opened fire indiscriminately, police said.

According to police sources, the four men came on two motorcycles, stopped behind the vehicle and opened fire on Malik.

While Amit managed to flee from the spot, Tarun received three bullet injuries on his foot and is said to be critical, they said.

"Malik was previously involved in a 2017 robbery and an Arms Act case in 2019. We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Arms Act against the accused," the DCP said, adding that they had formed six different teams to probe the case.

"Tarun's police records are being checked. Malik was named in the list of 'bad characters' in Alipur police station. We have got important clues about the accused and they will be nabbed soon," the DCP said.

"We are procuring CCTV footage of the entire incident and the accused will be arrested soon," the DCP said.

Malik also used to work as a tempo driver, police said.