‘Green war room’ to monitor air quality

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 3

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai today launched a “green war room” to monitor the air quality level in the city and implement strategies based on the data to reduce smog in the coming days.

The “green war room” will be manned by 12 personnel, including scientists, “green fellows” and trainee engineers.

“The war room will work round the clock. It will monitor the air pollution level and ensure that necessary measures are taken to curb pollution in accordance with the amended Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP),” said Rai.

The GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the Capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation. CM Arvind Kejriwal had, on Friday, announced a 15-point winter action plan to combat pollution in the city.

Rai said the war room would be linked with Green Delhi app, through which residents could file complaints regarding pollution. “Of the 54,156 complaints received on the app so far, about 90 per cent have been addressed,” added the minister.