Kejriwal’s arrest angers AAP supporters

Reacting to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader Atishi said it was a “conspiracy” by the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking outside the CM’s residence, Delhi Minister Atishi said, “Since the investigation of this case began two years ago, not a single rupee has been recovered by the ED or the CBI despite over 1,000 raids on AAP leaders and ministers.”
Senior party leaders said that they will move the Supreme Court. They said lawyers had gone to court registrar’s home to file for an urgent mentioning.
The Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam late on Thursday night. ED officers had arrived at the CM residence in the evening.
Meanwhile, party workers demonstrated outside the CM’s residence and several supporters were detained by the police. The Delhi Police barricaded the house of the CM. Heavy police force was deployed outside the residence.
By Samad Hoque
