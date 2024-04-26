Mansingh opens up about her transformative journey

New Delhi, April 25
The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) transformed into a vibrant hub of cultural insight as it hosted a book discussion on ‘A ZigZag Mind’, the latest literary work of Sonal Mansingh.
The event, graced by an intellectually charged audience, celebrated the life and work of the Padma Vibhushan awardee and Rajya Sabha MP.
Mansingh, a beacon of Indian classical dance, opened up about her transformative journey, stating, “This feels like a coming-of-age experience I never anticipated.” From her early dalliances with poetry to her profound reflections on dance and Puranic history, she painted a vivid picture of her life’s tapestry.
Engaging in a spirited conversation, Sachchidanand Joshi, IGNCA member secretary, and Malashri Lal, a luminary in her own right, delved deep into the book’s myriad themes. Lal was effusive in her praise, declaring the book a treasure trove of inspirational wisdom that adds to India’s rich intellectual heritage.
Joshi was equally enamoured, highlighting Mansingh’s unique lens on mythological characters that transcend conventional western feminism. He applauded the book’s reflection of the revered ‘Guru-Shishya Paramapara’, emphasising its resonance with India’s cultural ethos.
The book, segmented into 26 captivating chapters, offers readers an intimate glimpse into Mansingh’s world of ‘natya’, ‘nritya’, and ‘nritta’.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray
Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...
London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case
On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...
‘Contesting elections not final’: Pro-Khalistani separatist's father dismisses reports of Amritpal Singh contesting Lok Sabha polls
Father visited Amritpal a day after Singh's legal counsel Ra...