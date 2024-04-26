Mansingh opens up about her transformative journey

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 25

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) transformed into a vibrant hub of cultural insight as it hosted a book discussion on ‘A ZigZag Mind’, the latest literary work of Sonal Mansingh.

The event, graced by an intellectually charged audience, celebrated the life and work of the Padma Vibhushan awardee and Rajya Sabha MP.

Mansingh, a beacon of Indian classical dance, opened up about her transformative journey, stating, “This feels like a coming-of-age experience I never anticipated.” From her early dalliances with poetry to her profound reflections on dance and Puranic history, she painted a vivid picture of her life’s tapestry.

Engaging in a spirited conversation, Sachchidanand Joshi, IGNCA member secretary, and Malashri Lal, a luminary in her own right, delved deep into the book’s myriad themes. Lal was effusive in her praise, declaring the book a treasure trove of inspirational wisdom that adds to India’s rich intellectual heritage.

Joshi was equally enamoured, highlighting Mansingh’s unique lens on mythological characters that transcend conventional western feminism. He applauded the book’s reflection of the revered ‘Guru-Shishya Paramapara’, emphasising its resonance with India’s cultural ethos.

The book, segmented into 26 captivating chapters, offers readers an intimate glimpse into Mansingh’s world of ‘natya’, ‘nritya’, and ‘nritta’.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indira Gandhi