On Ram Navami, candidates on temple run to woo voters

New Delhi, April 17

As the electoral battle heats up in the national capital, Congress leader and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha candidate Jai Prakash Agarwal, and BJP candidate Praveen Khandelwal sought blessings on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate, Jai Prakash Agarwal, on Wednesday said, “Today, on the significant festival of Ram Navami, we visited Gauri Shankar Mandir to pay our respects to Lord Rama, Mata Sita, Laxman, Durga Mata, Lord Gauri Shankar, and Khatushyam.”

Agarwal also expressed his commitment to addressing various issues faced by the Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency, highlighting the lack of development under the BJP’s rule. “Over the past decade, the BJP’s neglect has left the people of Chandni Chowk feeling ignored and resentful,” he added.

Born and raised in Chandni Chowk, Agarwal emphasised his deep-rooted connection with the area. He said, “I have spent my entire life in Chandni Chowk, and am familiar with the challenges faced by the residents. As the former MP of this constituency, I am committed to reigniting development and catering to the needs of all sections of society.”

On the other hand, Khandelwal, the BJP candidate said, “After offering my prayers at the revered Hanuman Temple, I was reminded of Lord Rama’s values of truth, justice, and righteousness.” He said, “Inspired by his teachings, I am committed to serving the people of Chandni Chowk with integrity and dedication.”

Later, in Mangolpuri, Khandelwal attended a mass wedding ceremony, where 11 couples tied the knot. “Mass marriages hold a deeper significance in our society. By facilitating these unions, we not only celebrate love but also address critical issues like dowry and unnecessary expenses. It is heartening to see the community come together to support these young couples,” he said. He further emphasised the importance of uplifting women and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives aimed at empowering them.

