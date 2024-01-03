Protest held against MC over parking charges

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, January 2

Local shopkeepers, along with BJP councillors and party workers, held a protest against the imposition of parking charges by the AAP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva

BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva painted over the MCD’s parking board to express disapproval of the imposed charges. The protesters alleged that the charging policy would adversely impact both consumers and shop owners.

East Delhi councilor Monica Pant said, “The parking charges were suddenly introduced on December 22, right before a three-day holiday when officials were unapproachable.”

She lamented, “The Keventers market in the Suraj Mal Vihar is situated along a PWD road, yet parking charges are being levied in the area.”

Om Prakash Sharma, an MLA from Vishwas Nagar, emphasised the widespread impact of these charges on residents and small shop owners. Taking a jibe at the MC, he said, “People purchasing basic grocery items like bread and butter costing less than Rs 200 will now be subject to parking fees, especially during the year-end when markets witness a high footfall.”

Sachdeva alleged that crucial development funds were being withheld because there is a majority of BJP MLAs and councillors in the area, despite a court order directing their release.

