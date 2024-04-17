Seeks permission to consult doctor, ED to file response

PTI

New Delhi, April 16

A Delhi court on Tuesday directed the ED to file its response to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s application seeking permission to consult his regular doctor through video conference.

In his application to Special Judge Rakesh Syal, Kejriwal said his blood sugar levels are fluctuating and he wants to consult his regular doctor. The judge directed the ED to file its reply by April 18, when the court is likely to take up the matter.

Opposing his plea, the counsel appearing for the ED argued there are facilities necessary for such patients in jail and he can be examined there. “Why is the ED opposing if I (Kejriwal) am taking care of my health?” Kejriwal’s counsel asked.

#Arvind Kejriwal