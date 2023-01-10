Sisodia lays stone of school of excellence

New Delhi, January 9
Delhi Government will build a four-storey Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) equipped with modern facilities in Sunder Nagari area of the national capital.
Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia and MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam laid its foundation stone on Monday.
Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence are choice-based schools for Class IX to XII that allow students to specialise in their chosen fields of study. Currently, there are 46 schools of specialised excellence in the national capital.
While laying the foundation for the school, Sisodia said, “A new flame of education will be ignited in Sunder Nagari with the laying of this foundation for a new school. Now that the government has got the land freed from the clutches of the land mafia, a magnificent school will be constructed here for the children. This new school will start a new revolution.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...