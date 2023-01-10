Sisodia lays stone of school of excellence

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 9

Delhi Government will build a four-storey Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) equipped with modern facilities in Sunder Nagari area of the national capital.

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia and MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam laid its foundation stone on Monday.

Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence are choice-based schools for Class IX to XII that allow students to specialise in their chosen fields of study. Currently, there are 46 schools of specialised excellence in the national capital.

While laying the foundation for the school, Sisodia said, “A new flame of education will be ignited in Sunder Nagari with the laying of this foundation for a new school. Now that the government has got the land freed from the clutches of the land mafia, a magnificent school will be constructed here for the children. This new school will start a new revolution.”