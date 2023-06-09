Theft accused hangs self at police station

PTI

New Delhi, June 8

A 23-year-old man, who was nabbed for his suspected involvement in two theft cases, allegedly hanged himself inside the Najafgarh police station, officials said on Thursday.

The man, Sheikh Abdullah, died by suicide in the lock-up of Najafgarh police station on Wednesday night, they said.

He was arrested earlier in the day for his alleged involvement in two theft cases. Two stolen mobile phones and a stolen motorcycle had been recovered from him, DCP (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.