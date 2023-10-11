Two MBBS aspirants duped of Rs 40 lakh

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 10

Two girl students were allegedly duped of over Rs 40 lakh in the name of getting MBBS admission in a medical college of West Bengal. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 50 police station.

Complainant Dimple, a resident of Churu in Rajasthan, stated she had been preparing for NEET in Sikar with her friend Sakshi, a resident of Charkhi Dadri. She mentioned in the complaint that they came to know that admissions to a medical college were being arranged by the Sankalp Employment Office, Sector 49, Gurugram, where they met Manjeet Singh, Raghuveer Singh and Aditya Maurya.

She stated that they assured both the girls of admission to Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Medical Science College, Durgapur, West Bengal, and demanded Rs 45,56,000. Initially, they took two cheques for Rs 6 lakh each and told the girls to reach the college on September 30. A little later, they took Rs 15 lakh each. “When we reached Durgapur college, we came to know that no such admissions were being provided. In Gurugram, the accused’s office was found locked,” they stated.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO of the Sector 50 police station, said an FIR had been registered and an investigation set into motion.

